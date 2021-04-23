This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
