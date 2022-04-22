Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Wahoo, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.