Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 30 mph.