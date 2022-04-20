This evening in Wahoo: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
