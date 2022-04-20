 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.