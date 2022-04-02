This evening in Wahoo: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
