 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Wahoo. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics