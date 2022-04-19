Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
