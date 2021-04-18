 Skip to main content
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

