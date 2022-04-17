Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.