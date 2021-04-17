Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.