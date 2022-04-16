 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

