Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.