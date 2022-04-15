For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will …
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Wahoo could see periods of…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …