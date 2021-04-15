This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
