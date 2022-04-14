Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will …
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Wahoo could see periods of…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are exp…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear. Low 23F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Wahoo people will see temperatures …