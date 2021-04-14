This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
