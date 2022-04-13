 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Mainly clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Wahoo, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

