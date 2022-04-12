Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
