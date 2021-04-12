 Skip to main content
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

