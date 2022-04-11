This evening in Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will …
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Ke…
This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy and windy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 deg…