Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.