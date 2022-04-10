Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
