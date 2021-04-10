For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
