Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 …
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 11pm Tuesday. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Thunderstorms in the evening, then gusty winds with a few showers possible overnight. Low 36F. Winds NN…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see h…