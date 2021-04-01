Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.