Waverly wins instant classic over Elkhorn

WAVERLY – It’s never easy to beat an opponent three times, let alone a good one. The Class B No. 5 Waverly volleyball team found that out in the B-8 District Final on Oct. 29 in a five-set thriller against sixth-ranked Elkhorn.

It took an extraordinary team effort by the Vikings to hold off the Antlers in a 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 15-10 victory to qualify for the Class B State Tournament for the fifth straight season.

“I am a little bit speechless on how the whole match went,” Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr said. “Every time we saw them throughout the season, Elkhorn just kept getting better and better. That match could’ve went either way and I am thrilled we were able to beat a team that should be at the state tournament.”

These two teams are no strangers to each other with both of them playing in the Eastern Midlands Conference. Because of this, they had met up twice in the regular season with the Vikings winning both times.

The third match between Waverly and Elkhorn started out with Eden Moore getting a kill and then a block that tied it up at two. After that, the Antlers went on a 6-1 run that gave them an 8-3 lead.

Being down by five points didn’t faze the Vikings, who went up 22-19 late in the first set with kills from Renae Landon and Moore.

Elkhorn found a way to rally one more time in the first. They closed the set on a 6-1 scoring run as they went on to win by two.

Waverly got off to a lot better start in the second with two kills from Kara Kassebaum and another kill from Moore that gave them a 6-1 edge.

The Vikings use that big lead to their advantage the rest of the set and never trailed. A kill from Kassebaum closed out the second and gave Waverly a three-point win and tied the match up at 1-1.

In the third set, the Antlers grabbed the momentum midway through the set. The Vikings kept getting within one or two points of Elkhorn but never could get over the hump in a two-point set loss.

With their backs against the wall, Waverly erased a 4-0 deficit in the fourth set and went up 7-6 thanks to a kill from Moore. From there, the Vikings went on an 18-7 run to win the set by 12 points.

Caylee Rowley’s third ace of the fourth was the winning point that pushed the match to a fifth set.

Similar to the fourth, the Antlers went up early in the fifth only for Waverly to fight back and tie things up at six apiece with a block from Landon. When her team need her the most, Moore picked up kill after kill to close out the set including the match winning one.

“I think it was in set three they were looking a little demoralized and they were on the verge of rolling over,” Neujahr said. “All year long that is kind of what we have done. The last couple of weeks we have been working on that never say die attitude and positive talk. Every single player contributed to that win. There wasn’t a single person who didn’t have a hand in this. They were just so mentally tough and I am so proud of them.”

Having a career match for the Vikings was Kassebaum with 24 kills, two blocks and 11 digs. Moore picked up 13 kills, three blocks and 18 digs and Landon had eight kills, four blocks and one dig.

Rowley did a good job setting up the offense for Waverly with 48 assists to go along with five aces, 18 digs and two kills. From the libero position, Joslyn Rice finished with 29 digs and three assists.

To get to the District Final, the Vikings first had to win the B-1 Subdistrict on Oct. 25. They did exactly that, by knocking off Nebraska City in straight sets 25-3, 25-16 and 25-6.

In the match, Waverly had a .459 hitting percentage and 35 kills. They also had 15 aces and five blocks against the Pioneers.

It was Kassebaum who once again led the Vikings with eight kills, two aces and two digs. Alaina Ropte finished with six kills, one block and two digs and Moore had six kills, three aces, three digs and one block.

Also getting six kills with seven digs was Jaelyn Dicke and Rowley had 33 assists, four digs, two aces and one kill.

In a conversation with Neujahr after the District Final against Elkhorn, the coach stated that this group has grown the most out of any of the recent state tournament-qualifying teams she has had. They believed that getting back to state was a possibility for them when others were counting them out.

“I can’t even tell you how much growth this group has had from the beginning of the season to the end,” Neujahr said. “You know at the beginning of the season, they said they wanted to make state and in my head, I was like man we got a long way to go. Because we don’t have the big gun and we have to distribute evenly to all our front row hitters. Every single one of them had a huge role in this match and in what we were doing.”

Waverly enters the Class B State Volleyball Tournament as the seventh seed. They took on the second seed Omaha Skutt Catholic in the opening round at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 2. Look for results in the Nov. 10 edition of The News.