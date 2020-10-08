Waverly tennis team stays busy

BEATRICE – The Waverly tennis team competed four times last week, culminating with a tournament in Beatrice.

The week started with a dual against Omaha Skutt in Omaha on Sept. 28.

The Viking were swept by the Skyhawks in all of their single and doubles matches.

The Vikings remained on the road on Sept. 28 for a dual with Elkhorn North.

Top singles competitor Hogan Wingrove breezed to an 8-0 win in his match and No. 3 singles competitor Carson Vachal battled for a 9-7 victory in his match up.

Elkhorn North swept all of the doubles match ups.

On Oct. 1 the Vikings welcomed the Elkhorn Antlers to town for a dual.

Wingrove got another win, defeating his opponent 8-1.

Wingrove also teamed with Vachal to win their doubles match up 8-2.

Vikings Adam Haeffner and Daniel Havlovic earned an 8-6 victory in their doubles match up.

On Saturday, the Vikings traveled to Beatrice to take part in an invitational on a cool crisp afternoon.

Wingrove finished with a record of 3-2 on Saturday, good enough for third place.