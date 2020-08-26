OMAHA – After losing their season opener at the hands of the Seward Bluejays, the Waverly Viking softball team rolled to three big wins at the annual Omaha Gross Catholic Invitational on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
On Thursday, in their home opener, the Vikings struggled getting anything going against Bluejay hurler Sydney Parra.
The Vikings managed just four hits and struck out nine times in the 7-1 setback.
Seward scored five times in the seventh inning.
Megan Brinkman suffered the loss for Waverly, but pitched a tremendous game, allowing just five hits and two runs in six innings while striking out seven.
Less than 24 hours later the Vikings returned to the diamond for their first tournament game against Omaha Duchesne.
The Viking offense erupted for 15 runs on 16 base hits while notching the 15-3 four inning victory over Omaha Duchesne.
Three Vikings Morgan Schuelke, Malia Thomas and Tara Tenopir went deep for the Vikings while helping to power the 16-hit attack.
Brooke Luedders, Kaylei Denison and Sydney Griffin all added three hits and Griffin led the way with four runs driven in. The Tenopir and Thomas bombs each plated two.
Denison earned the win on the mound for the Vikings after scattering five hits and three runs over four innings.
The offense remained red hot in the second game of the night on Friday against Omaha Westside.
The Vikings scored in every inning and cruised to the 11-0 win in four innings.
Schuelke went deep, finished with three base hits and drove in four of the Waverly runs.
Teammate Tenley Kozal hit her first home run of the season and drove in two.
Thomas added three RBI against the Warriors.
Brinkman earned the win on the mound after shutting out Westside on four hits over four innings.
The next day, the Vikings returned to the field for the championship game against Omaha Gross and rolled to the 15-4 win in five innings.
Waverly pounded out 13 hits and connected for three more home runs. Schuelke, Kelsey Cordes and Camryn Craddock all went deep for the champs. Schuelke drove in four runs and Craddock plated three more.
Brinkman earned another win after working five effective innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.