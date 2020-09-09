Waverly snaps Omaha Skutt’s winning streak

WAVERLY – It was a happy maroon-and-black clad swarm that headed, at long last against Omaha Skutt, to ring the Waverly victory bell.
The Vikings had been on the short end of three games on their home field, including two season-enders, that contributed to Skutt’s 27-game winning streak.
Friday night, the bell tolled and the streak ended with Waverly’s 17-7 win over the SkyHawks.
“It feels really good, just given the fact that we’re 0-and-4 against them in the last four matchups (including a 2018 regular-season game),” senior Evan Canoyer said. “(Skutt is) a really good team. They’re really physical. I’m definitely going to feel it in the morning.”
As in any streak-ender, the current players remembered their former teammates.
“They’re a big part of where we are today,” said Canoyer, whose older brother Kaleb graduated last year. “Before them we were a very subpar program, but now we’re hoping it’s going to turn into a dynasty.”
With Elkhorn, No. 1 in the preseason but down to No. 5 after an opening loss, next up, Vikings coach Reed Manstedt said the celebration can’t last long. And it had better be a safe one in these pandemic times. Crete, the program he coached before coming to Waverly last year, couldn’t make the trip to McCook on Friday because of a COVID-19 case on the team
“One and done,” Manstedt said. “We’re going to make sure and tell the boys how proud we are of them and enjoy it, but we have to quickly turn the page onto another one. Our schedule is very difficult, and goodness knows Elkhorn will be ready for us.”
Waverly’s defense was ready for the SkyHawks, who mustered 130 yards and a touchdown. Their best surge in the second half was on the opening drive, when they trailed 10-7. But they lost the ball on downs at the Vikings’ 14 on an incomplete pass to the end zone.
“To get a stop on that drive re-
ally says a lot about those guys. They didn’t panic,” Manstedt said. “They had a next-play mentality. And credit our defensive backs. For gosh sakes, they got two interceptions.”
With World-Herald Athlete of the Year Tyson Gordon off to North Dakota State, Skutt is breaking in new quarterbacks. Will Harr has played both weeks, but junior Emmett Hassenstab was one of 12 players left home Friday night because of COVID-19 exposure last weekend.
Caden Becker saw his first action since transferring from Omaha Burke, one of the seven OPS schools sidelined while the school district decides what to do about its fall sports. Waverly came up with two picks in the fourth quarter, by Zane Schawang and Anthony Ruelas.
Waverly scored on a 29-yard field goal by Canoyer in the first quarter, a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Wiese to Riley Marsh and Brendan Graff’s 23-yard run that made it a two-score game for the final 7:40. The touchdown pass to Marsh was disputed — based on our video, instant replay would have reversed the call.
For the first time since 2017, Skutt will play a game coming off a loss.
“I thought our kids played their hearts out with some limited numbers,” Skutt coach Matt Turman said. “Our seniors, they had never put on that black helmet and lost a game. It’s a new feeling for us. We have to figure out how we’re going to respond, and we can’t let this game beat us twice.
“We can let it affect us or we can just say we’re going to get better. The effort I saw here tonight with those seniors, I think I know the answer already.”