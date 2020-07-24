OMAHA – The Waverly junior legion baseball team started their week by splitting a home doubleheader with the Hastings Tigers on July 15.
The Vikings were defeated in game one by a score of 8-3.
The Vikings led 2-1 going into the top of the fifth inning before the Tigers pulled away with three in the fifth, one in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Waverly committed four errors and the Tigers had 22 baserunners.
Wyatt Fanning started, worked five innings, gave up four runs and took the loss.
Waverly bounced back in the nightcap and secured a 5-4 win in game two.
The Vikings trailed the entire way before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull out the win.
Fanning and Peyton Engel each drove in two runs for the Vikings. Nolan Wiese finished with two hits at the plate for Waverly.
Nate Leiniger started for the Vikings and worked five innings before getting pulled for Engel. Engel earned the win in relief.
The Vikings opened play in a weekend tournament in Omaha on July 17 against Five Points Bank.
Five Points scored the 11-1 win in five innings.
Waverly finished with just three hits and Logan Powell suffered the loss on the bump for the Vikings.
The struggles continued for Waverly on Saturday afternoon when they were defeated by Mount Michael Benedictine by a score of 12-0.
The Knights scored seven runs in the second inning and never looked back.
For the second straight game the Vikings were limited to just three base hits.
Cameron Hyde reached base three times for Waverly.
Daniel Kasparek suffered the loss on the mound for the Vikings.
A five-run sixth inning cost Waverly in an 8-4 loss to Kelly Ryan Pride on Saturday evening.
Three errors hurt the Vikings.
Leiniger reached base twice and drove in two runs for Waverly. Josh Oehm and Caden Brown also had key hits for Waverly.
The Vikings were able to end the tournament on a high note with a 15-0 five inning, shutout victory over Omaha Westside KB on Sunday.
The Vikings had 24 base runners in five innings and used a big eight-run third inning to pull away.
Brown and Franzen each finished with three base hits and Leiniger, Brown and Kaden Harris combined for drive in seven runs.
Leiniger dominated on the mound for the Vikings and earned the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.