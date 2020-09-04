Waverly golfers open season in Beatrice

BEATRICE – The Waverly girls golf team battled temperatures in the mid 90’s when they took to the course to take part in the Beatrice Invitational on Aug. 25.
The team struggled to a team score of 477 and was led by Macy Persinger who shot an 18-hole total of 106. Persinger missed medaling by six shots.
Mya Dubas finished with a score of 110.
The Vikings returned to the course on last Thursday for a dual with Elkhorn High.
The Antlers won the dual after edging the Vikings 186-205.
Persinger again led the Viking charge finishing with a nine-hole score of 47. Viking Mackenzie Cordes fired a 51.
Other Viking varsity scores against the Antlers included Dubas (52nd place), Emma Smith (55th) and Brianna Hartman (51st).
“I thought we showed some improvement on Thursday,” said Waverly Coach Mike Cobelens.
Alexa Swerczek (41) was the individual medalist at the meet.
Abbie Carter led the Waverly junior varsity with a nine-hole total of 53.