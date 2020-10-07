Waverly caps regular season with 11-15 record

SPRINGFIELD – The Waverly Viking softball team capped the regular season last week with three road contests.
The week started with a 7-3 loss in Grand Island at the hands of the Northwest Vikings on Sept. 28.
Northwest scored six runs in the first two innings and the Vikings were not able to really get back into the game.
Six errors plagued the Vikings in the road contest.
Northwest scored six of their seven runs in the first two innings.
Waverly finished with nine base hits and were led by senior leadoff hitter Sydney Griffin. Griffin finished with three hits including a double and triple.
Teammate Kelsey Cordes also added two hits and hit her fifth home run of the year.
Tara Tenopir and Morgan Schuelke also drove in runs for the visitors.
Starter Kaylei Denison started and was tagged with the loss for the Vikings, but she was the victim of shoddy defense.
Waverly returned to action on Tuesday when they traveled to Springfield to take part in a triangular with Beatrice and Platteview.
The Vikings played Beatrice in the first game.
The Orange led 6-2 going into the top of the seventh inning, but the Vikings rallied for six runs to take an 8-6 lead. Unfortunately for the visitors the home team was able to rally for three runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the 9-8 win.
Viking Malia Thoms had a huge offense game finishing 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.
Griffin and Cordes each added two hits and Schuelke drove in two with a double. Griffin upped her season average to .447 with the two hits.
Pitcher Morgan Brinkman was tagged with the loss.
Waverly was able to rebound with an 11-8 victory over Springfield.
The two teams combined for 13 first inning runs, but it was Waverly outscoring the home team 4-2 over the final five innings.
Waverly finished with 13 base hits and was able to take advantage of six Trojan errors.
Schuelke raised her season average to .402 with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.
Griffin, Thoms and Camryn Craddock also added two hits apiece against Springfield.
Brinkman didn’t make it out of the first inning and was relieved by Denison who earned the win in relief.
The Vikings finished the regular season with a record of 11-15.
