Waverly caps regular season with 11-15 record

SPRINGFIELD – The Waverly Viking softball team capped the regular season last week with three road contests.

The week started with a 7-3 loss in Grand Island at the hands of the Northwest Vikings on Sept. 28.

Northwest scored six runs in the first two innings and the Vikings were not able to really get back into the game.

Six errors plagued the Vikings in the road contest.

Northwest scored six of their seven runs in the first two innings.

Waverly finished with nine base hits and were led by senior leadoff hitter Sydney Griffin. Griffin finished with three hits including a double and triple.

Teammate Kelsey Cordes also added two hits and hit her fifth home run of the year.

Tara Tenopir and Morgan Schuelke also drove in runs for the visitors.

Starter Kaylei Denison started and was tagged with the loss for the Vikings, but she was the victim of shoddy defense.

Waverly returned to action on Tuesday when they traveled to Springfield to take part in a triangular with Beatrice and Platteview.

The Vikings played Beatrice in the first game.