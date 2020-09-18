Waverly boys second, girls third at Beatrice Invite

BEATRICE – The Waverly cross country teams competed on a hot and sunny afternoon in Beatrice on Sept. 5.
The boys team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 30 points. Wilber-Clatonia won the meet after scoring 26 team points.
Four of the five Viking runners medaled at the meet and they were led by senior Conrad Schroeder who finished third after crossing the finish line with a time of 18:08.
Sophomore Cale Kavan also finished in the top 10. He finished fifth with a time of 18:53.
Other Viking finishers included sophomore Kolton Jueneman (12, 19:28), sophomore Daniel Kasparek (13, 19:33) and junior Ryan Thraen (18, 20:29).
The girls team finished third at the meet after scoring 47 team points. Tri County won the meet with 23 points.
Two Waverly runners medaled at the meet, including freshman Shianne Benker who crossed the finish line in seventh place with a time of 23:11.
Senior Leah Rasmussen also medaled in Beatrice after crossing completing the 5K course with a time of
24:37, good enough for 14th place.
A trio of Viking runners, senior Grace Lange (17, 24:59), freshman Ellie Bentjen (18, 25:14) and freshman Nora Erickson (20, 25:29) just missed out on earning medals at the meet.
The Vikings were supposed to run at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational on Sept. 10, but the meet was cancelled due to rain.
