Vikings finish fifth at EMC Tournament

BLAIR – The Waverly Viking softball team ended up fifth at the Eastern Midlands Conference Softball tournament held over the weekend in Blair.
The Vikings were supposed to host the tournament, but games had to be moved to Blair due to wet field conditions at Lawson Park.
The Vikings opened the tournament with a 5-2 five-inning setback at the hands of the Norris Titans.
The Vikings scored both of their runs in the fourth inning on a Morgan Schuelke two-run home run.
Waverly finished with just five hits and Schuelke had two of them. Her fourth inning home run was her team leading sxith of the season.
Malia Thoms, Tara Tenopir and Camryn Craddock also finished with hits for the Vikings.
Megan Brinkman took the loss on the mound.
The second game of the tournament was a tough 5-4 loss at the hands of the Elkhorn Antlers.
Elkhorn jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning, but the Vikings battle and had the winning runs on base in the top of the seventh before falling by just one run.
Viking Peyton Krumland slammed her second home run of the season in the second inning and drove in three of the team’s runs against the Antlers.
Leadoff hitter Sydney Griffin and Thoms added two hits apiece.
Waverly pitcher Kaylei Denison pitched well, working six innings and allowing just eight hits and five runs.
The final game of the tournament resulted in a 15-9 five inning win over Elkhorn North.
Waverly trailed 6-1 in the bottom of the third inning before erupting for six runs in the third inning and eight more in the fourth.
Schuelke hit two more home runs and drove in four runs, giving her 19 on the season.
Viking Kelsey Cordes also went yard for the Vikings, her third of the season and drove in two more.
Griffin added three hits and drove in three. She is hitting .489 on the season.
Brinkman started and earned the win for the Vikings.
The 1-2 tournament finish dropped the Viking ledger to 8-7 on the year.
