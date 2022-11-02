Vikings dominate Titans for second time in season

WAVERLY – The fifth-ranked Waverly football team opened up the Class B Football Playoffs with a dominating 42-13 victory over Norris at home on Oct. 28. It was the second victory for the Vikings over the Titans after they shut them out 42-0 in Hickman on Sept. 16.

Waverly was able to get both the run and pass game going in the victory with 153 yards through the air and then another 222 yards on the ground for a total of 375. On the other side of the ball, the defense limited Norris to just 191 yards of offense.

The scoring started early for the Vikings with Evan Kastens getting loose for a 10-yard run that found the end zone.

On the next possession for Waverly, they stuck to the run game. It worked out for the Vikings who scored on a three-yard run from Aden Smith which gave Waverly a two possession lead at 14-0.

A big defensive play for the Vikings resulted in a third touchdown of the quarter for Waverly. Cooper Skrobecki intercepted a Titan pass and returned it 20-yards to the house to put the Vikings in front 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

For the second time in the game, Smith scored for Waverly in the second quarter on a two-yard run. Jonny Martin’s fourth extra point of the half gave the Vikings a 28-0 lead at the break.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Norris finally got on the board with a one-yard touchdown run to begin the third. The Titans would miss the extra point, which kept it at a 22-point contest.

Waverly answered back from the score with Trey Jackson completing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Preston Harms that increased the Vikings advantage out to 35-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, both teams would end up finding the end zone once.

The touchdown for Waverly came on Kastens’ second scoring run of the contest, this time from 43 yards out. Martin’s sixth extra point of the game gave the Vikings a commanding 42-6 edge.

Completing nine of 13 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown was Jackson. Harms hauled in three catches for 62 yards and one score while Landon Oelke caught two passes for 59 yards.

Having a great game on the ground was Kastens who carried the ball 16 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Also scoring twice and picking up 68 yards on nine carries was Smith.

Leading Waverly’s defense with nine tackles was Charlie Johnson and Kemper Reed earned five tackles. Coming up with four tackles and an interception for a score was Skrobecki.

Thanks to an upset by the 13-seed Grand Island Northwest over Elkhorn, Waverly will be at home again this week. They take on their black and gold Viking counterparts in the playoffs for the second year in a row at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 for a shot to reach the semifinals.