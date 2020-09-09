Vikings compete in Crete Quadrangular

CRETE – After four days off, the sixth-ranked Waverly softball team dropped a 13-2 decision at home against the second-ranked Omaha Skutt Catholic Skyhawks in Omaha on Thursday.
The Vikings scored both of their runs in the bottom of the first inning and finished with just two base hits against the 8-1 Skyhawks.
Skutt led 3-2 and then broke the game open with a six-run top of the third inning.
Viking Tenley Kozal drove in a run with a single in the first inning.
Kelsey Cordes scored the other Viking run when she came across on a Skyhawk error.
The Skyhawks got to Waverly pitchers Megan Brinkman and Kaylei Denson for 14 hits and 13 runs in five innings.
After a day off, the Vikings returned to the field for a tournament in Crete on Saturday.
The tournament started with a come-from-behind 8-6 victory over the Wahoo Warriors.
Waverly trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-4 lead.
Wahoo scored two runs in the fifth, but the Vikings were able to hold on for the win.
Waverly finished with seven base hits and were able to take advantage of four Wahoo errors.
Morgan Schuelke slammed a two-run home run in the fourth inning and led the offensive attack with two hits.
Sydney Griffin added a run-scoring double and Malia Thoms, Cailey Craddock and Brooke Luedders also drove in runs.
Kaylei Denison earned the win in relief for the Vikings.
The second game of the tournament resulted in a wild 14-13 five inning win over the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays.
The Vikings led 11-4 going into the top of the fifth inning, but the Bluejays pushed across nine runs in the top of the fifth to take a 13-11 lead.
Undeterred, the Vikings rallied for three runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull out the improbable victory.
The Waverly offense came through with 15 hits and was led by a big game from Griffin. The leadoff hitter finished 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs scored, a stolen base and two RBI.
Thoms, Katyn Kappler and Kozal teamed up to drive in seven more while combining for six hits.
Denison earned the win and got relief help from Brinkman.
The final game of the tournament resulted in an 11-3 loss against the host Cardinals.
Crete led 7-1 after two innings and cruised to the five inning victory.
Cordes hit a home run for the Vikings and Griffin added a single and two RBI.
Waverly was limited to just six hits.
Brinkman was tagged with the loss after surrendering 11 runs and 11 hits.
The 2-1 finish in Crete moved the Viking record to 7-5 on the season.