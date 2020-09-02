Vikings claim five-set win in battle of top five teams

LINCOLN – The third-ranked Waverly Viking volleyball team went toe-to-toe with second-ranked Lincoln Lutheran in the state capital to open the 2020 season on Aug. 27.
The two teams went back-and-forth for five sets before the Vikings were able to secure the 25-21, 15-25, 25-14, 16-25 and 16-14 victory.
Waverly was able to get past the defending Class C-1 champs behind the strong play at the net from Husker recruit Whitney Lauenstein.
Lauenstein came through with 30 kills in 49 swings, hitting a phenomenal .469 against the Warriors. The Vikings hit .279 as a team compared to .213 for Lutheran.
Senior Bailey Jeffers and Bekka Allick combined for 11 more kills at the net.
A strong serve also benefitted the visitors.
Waverly piled up 15 ace serves and missed only four of their 95 attempts.
Senior Maddy Wells and juniors Emelia Rourke and Karen Vanscoy each finished with four ace serves.
Vanscoy led the team with 19 digs defensively. Wells added 13 more.
Wells distributed the ball well to the hitters along the front row and added up 41 set assists.
Lauenstein and Vanscoy led the Vikings in serve receive.
The Vikings hosted Ashland-Greenwood in Waverly on Sept. 1. Results will be in next week’s Waverly News.