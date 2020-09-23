Vikings cap week with tourney in Papillion

Schuelke and Malia Thoms each slammed home runs against the Bears.

Brinkman started and was tagged with the loss before getting relief from Kaylei Denison.

The Vikings began tournament play on Friday afternoon against Class A’s Millard West and Bellevue East.

The Vikings led 2-1, but the Millard West Wildcats were able to score four runs in the third and added six more in the fourth on their way to notching the 14-5 five inning win.

Cordes went 1-for-3 with a home run and a team-best two RBI.

Craddock also added another home run for the Vikings.

Denison started and was tagged with the loss after giving up nine runs and 10 hits in just over four innings.

The Vikings got off to a horrible start against Bellevue East and were defeated 14-0.

BE scored 11 runs in the first inning and needed just three innings to get past Waverly.

Kozal finished with the lone hit for Waverly.

Brinkman was tagged with the loss.

The Vikings returned to the diamond on Saturday for a contest with the Kearney Bearcats.