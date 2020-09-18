Vikings cap week at Norris Invitational

HICKMAN – The fourth-ranked Waverly volleyball team picked up wins last week and played well at the annual Norris Invitational on Sept. 12.
The Vikings started the week with a dominating three set win on the road against the Blair Bears on Sept. 8.
Waverly defeated Blair 25-10, 25-13 and 25-16.
Senior hitter Whitney Lauenstein led the team with 15 kills in just 20 swings.
Junior Bekka Allick and Bailey Jeffers also played extremely well offensively while combining for 17 kills.
Waverly hit .407 as a team.
Waverly served at 91 percent against the Bears and piled up eight ace serves. Junior Emelia Rourke, junior Hannah Allick and senior Maddy Wells all finished with two ace serves apiece.
Junior Karsen Vanscoy played extremely well defensively and finished with 18 of the team’s 47 digs.
Wells and Hannah Allick performed flawlessly and combined to hand out 32 set assists.
Vanscoy and Lauenstein led the team in serve receive.
The Vikings remained on the road to compete in the annual Norris Invitational held in Hickman on Saturday.
Waverly recorded three straight set wins over Blair, Ralston and Seward to improve to 7-1 on the year.
The Vikings rolled to a 25-15, 25-15 win over Blair to start the tourney.
Lauenstein was too much for the Bears to handle and finished with 11 kills while hitting an eye-popping .647.
Waverly served at 93.3 percent and finished with five aces. Rourke finished with two of them.
Lauenstein and Vanscoy paced the defense with eight digs apiece.
Wells handed out nine set assists.
The second match resulted in a 25-18, 25-12 victory over Ralston.
Jeffers and Lauenstein combined for 16 kills and hit a combined .495 against the Rams.
Lauenstein and Wells each finished with two ace serves to lead the Vikes from behind the line.
Lauenstein and Vanscoy combined for 13 of the team’s 24 digs.
Wells and Hannah Allick combined for 22 set assists.
Vanscoy was tops in serve receive.
The Vikes made it three-in-a-row with a 25-15, 25-16 win over the rated Seward Bluejays.
Lauenstein piled up 10 aces, giving her 120 in eight matches this season and she also went over 1,000 kills for her career against the Bluejays.
Bekka Allick added seven more against Seward and she led the team with four blocks.
Wells finished with 14 set assists. She has 143 through eight matches this season.
The Vikings played rival Norris on Tuesday. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
