Vikings cap week at Beatrice Invitational

BEATRICE – The fourth-ranked Waverly volleyball team capped their week with a solid performance in an invitational held at Beatrice High School on Saturday.
Prior to competing in the tournament the Vikings took care of the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays in their home opener by scores of 23-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 29-27.
The dynamic duo made up of senior Whitney Lauenstein and junior Bekka Allick were too much to handle for the Jays at the net.
Lauenstein piled up 26 kills in 57 swings and Allick added 15 more while hitting an absurd .542.
The Vikings were effective from behind the service line and missed on just nine of their 94 attempts while coming through with nine aces.
Allick was equally effective defensively at the net finishing with a career-high 10 solo blocks.
Lauenstein teamed with senior Kila Jordon and junior Karen Vanscoy to pace the team defensively. The trio combined for 43 of the team’s 74 digs defensively.
Junior Hannah Allick and Maddy Wells teamed up to hand out 43 set assists.
Vanscoy, Lauenstein and Jordon locked down serve receive for the Vikings.
The Vikings returned to action on Saturday in Beatrice.
Waverly was dealt their first loss of the season at the hands of conference foe Elkhorn.
Prior to falling to the Antlers, the Vikings were able to hold on for a 25-16, 21-25 and 25-15 win over the Aurora Huskies.
Lauenstein, Bekka Allick and senior Bailey Jeffers combined to finish 23 of the 30 Viking kills.
Vanscoy was fantastic from behind the service line and led the team with five aces and 12 points scored.
Allick added four solo blocks defensively.
Lauenstein finished with a season-high 26 digs defensively.
Well and Hannah Allick combined to dish out 25 set assists.
Vanscoy paced the team in serve receive.
The Antlers outlasted the Vikings 25-23 and 25-23 in the nightcap.
Elkhorn hit .467 against the Viking defense.
Lauenstein led the Waverly attack with 11 kills.
Senior Taylor Kudym led the team with four solo blocks defensively.
Hannah Allick and Wells combined to hand out 20 set assists.
Lauenstein paced the team in serve receive.