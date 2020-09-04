Vikings blow out Elkhorn North 49-0

WAVERLY – The third-ranked Waverly Viking football team breezed to a 49-0 home win over an overmatched Elkhorn North team playing their first ever varsity football contest.
Waverly scored 14 points in the first quarter, added 21 more in the second and 14 in the third before reserves played the entirety of the fourth quarter.
The Vikings averaged 10.7 yards per carry and rushed for 331 yards.
Senior quarterback Nolan Wiese carried the ball twice and one went for 83 yards for a touchdown.
The two-headed monster of senior Evan Canoyer and Zane Schawang proved to be too much for North. The duo rushed for a combined 221 yards and five touchdowns on just 14 carries.
The Vikings threw just five passes, completing one for 45 yards. Canoyer hauled in the lone pass and scampered for 45 yards.
The Vikings limited North to less than 100 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers.
Juniors Riley Marsh (pick six for 30 yards) and Caiden Rose both came away with interceptions and senior Dawson Britton and junior Wyatt Fanning each recovered fumbles.
The Vikings will play host to the top-ranked team in the state on Friday night in Waverly as Omaha Skutt Catholic comes calling. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.