SPRINGFIELD – The Waverly Vikings stretched their win streak to six games with five wins on the diamond last week.
The week started with a 5-1 win on the road over Gretna on July 14.
Waverly scored the game’s first five runs and the Dragons lone run came in the bottom of the seventh
Waverly finished with just five hits. Logan Powell and Zane Schawang each drove in a pair of runs for the visitors.
Viking starter Ian Lanik blanked the Dragons on three hits and struck out a career-high 13 hitters while earning the win.
The Vikings began play in the Springfield tournament with a 9-1 five inning victory on Friday night against the Wayne Blue Devils.
Waverly scored seven runs in the first three innings and rolled to the big win.
The Viking offense was led by Schawang and Ethan Kastens. The duo combined for five hits and five RBI.
Schawang earned the win on the mound for the Vikings after allowing one run in four innings.
On Saturday, the Vikings fell behind 3-0 against Mount Michael Benedictine, but scored six straight runs while notching the 6-3 victory.
Treyton Kozal and Ian Steinmeyer limited Mount Michael to just one hit in seven innings.
Kozal and Andrew Broadstone combined for three hits and Lanik drove in two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
A couple hours later, Waverly was able to notch a 9-5 win over Ashland in the third game of the tournament.
The Vikings trailed 5-1 before rallying for three runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Riley March reached base three times and drove in three runs. Kozal also drove in two runs.
Brett Luedders earned the win in relief of Engel.
The Vikings finished the tournament with a 9-0 victory over the Wahoo State Bank Reds.
The story of the game was the pitching performance turned in by Lanik. Lanik shutout the Reds on just three hits over seven innings and struck out 14 hitters.
Steinmeyer, Engel and Kozal combined to drive in seven of the team’s nine runs.
The five wins improved the Viking record to 18-5 on the year.
