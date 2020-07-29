ELKHORN – The Waverly senior legion baseball team earned three narrow victories last week, stretching their win streak to nine games.
The week started with a pair of wins over Seward at home on July 22.
The Vikings led the entire way and then had to hang on for the narrow 4-3 victory in game one.
Waverly led 4-1, but Seward was able to score two runs in the top of the seventh inning to get within one.
Caleb Herrell drove in a pair of runs to pace the Viking offense. Waverly finished with five base hits.
Waverly trio Treyton Kozal, Logan Black and Brett Leudders got the job done on the mound for Waverly, allowing just four hits while striking out 12.
Game two was another close on with Waverly coming out on top by a score of 7-5.
Waverly finished with 11 base hits and it was Nolan Wiese leading the way with three. He also drove in two runs. Teammate Riley Marsh came through with two hits and two RBI.
Leudders earned the win on the mound for the Vikings. Ian Steinmeyer stuck out all six hitters he faced in relief.
The Vikings made it nine wins in a row when they were able to hold on for a 6-5 win over Mount Michael Benedictine on July 24.
Waverly led 6-2 before the Knights were able to score three runs in the bottom of seventh to close within one, before leaving the tying and winning runs on base.
Ian Lanik and Kozal combined to drive in three of the Viking runs. Andrew Broadstone added two hits for Waverly.
Lanik earned the win on the mound for the Vikes.
The three wins moved Waverly’s season record to 21-5.
