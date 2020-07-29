WAVERLY – The Waverly Junior Legion team began play in the mythical Junior Legion state tournament at Lawson Park in Waverly on July 23 against Platteview in the opening game of pool play.
Waverly scored six runs in the fourth inning to pull away for the 10-5 win over the Trojans.
Waverly finished with eight hits offensively and were led by Nate Leiniger who came through with three of them.
Teammate Josh Oehm came through with a two-run single and Leiniger drove in a run and scored twice.
Leiniger also did work on the mound, working six solid innings to earn the victory.
The Vikings returned to the field a few hours later to play D.J.’s Dugout in the second round of pool play.
D.J.’s scored a single run in the first inning and led until the bottom of the fifth inning when Waverly evened the score.
D.J.’s scored the game winner in the top of the seventh inning.
Daniel Kasparek pitched well, scattering five hits and one run over six innings of work. He struck out four.
Dalton Pfenning and Wyatt Fanning each reached base twice for Waverly.
On Saturday, the Vikings were able to bounce back with a 9-1 five-inning win over the Post 8 Juniors.
Waverly used a five-run second inning to put the game out of reach.
Kaden Harris and Fanning each finished with two hits and drove in two runs apiece.
Cameron Hyde came through with three hits and Will Franzen also drove in two runs.
Fanning earned the win on the mound after scattering three hits and allowing one run over his five innings of work.
Saturday’s win improved Waverly’s record to 15-13.
