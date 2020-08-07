ASHLAND – The Waverly senior legion baseball team saw their season come to an end with an 8-2 setback at the hands of Hickman in the COVID-19 State Tournament held in Ashland over the weekend.
Prior to competing in the state tournament the Vikings played Seward on July 28. The visitors were able to down the Jays by a score of 10-2 in five innings.
Waverly built a 6-0 lead and cruised to the win behind the pitching of Zane Schawang, Treyton Kozal and Brett Leudders. The trio limited the home team to just two hits and two runs.
Viking Ethan Kastens paced the offense with two hits and two RBI. Teammate Andrew Broadstone also drove in two runs for the visiting Vikes.
The Vikings were supposed to open the state tournament against Plattsmouth, but rain forced the cancellation of the contest.
The Vikings opened the COVID-19 tournament against Auburn on July 31 in Ashland.
Waverly shutout the Bulldogs behind a terrific pitching performance from Kozal.
Kozal struck out nine in seven innings and allowed just three hits while spinning the shutout.
Kozal, Riley Marsh and Nolan Wiese each finished with two hits apiece to power the Viking offense.
The win advanced the Vikings into a Saturday contest against Hickman.
Hickman scored five runs in the second inning and eliminated Waverly from the tournament with an 8-2 victory.
Four errors plagued the Viking starter Ian Lanik.
Lanik pitched well over five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine.
Waverly was limited to just five base hits. Broadstone and Kastens each reached base twice.
The loss to Hickman ended the legion season for Waverly with a record of 23-6.
