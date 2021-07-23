Seniors win one, lose two scrimmages

WAVERLY – After a weekend at a tournament in Missouri, the Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Seniors played a regular season game and participated in scrimmages in Plattsmouth.

On July 14, the Seniors started the week solid by beating JC Brager Lincoln Southeast 8-7. Payton Engel opened up as pitcher for Waverly allowing nine hits and four runs, striking out one hitter over the five innings he pitched. Following Engel’s pitching performance was Levi Powell and Kaden Harris to close out the game.

Waverly had 12 total hits. The Seniors’ first run came in the first inning followed by another run in the third inning, four runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the seventh inning. Waverly and Lincoln Southeast duked it out in the final inning of the game with Lincoln scoring three runs. However, the three runs weren’t enough to come out on top over Waverly.

The win boosted the team’s record to 15-14-1.

Over the weekend, Waverly didn’t have as much luck in the two scrimmages they played in Plattsmouth with only six players. Head Coach Luke Tewes said these games were to get ready for the postseason games in the upcoming weeks.