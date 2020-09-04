Schroder finishes second at meet

HICKMAN – Waverly senior Conrad Schroeder finished runner-up at the season-opening Norris Cross Country Invitational held on Saturday.
Schroeder battled with Zach Pittman of Norris (meet champ) the entire race and ended up less than 10 seconds behind him in second place.
“Conrad battled in the top three the entire race and held his ground across the finish line. He ran 45 seconds faster than last year on this course,” said Waverly Cross Country Coach Laura Reeder.
The boys team finished fourth at the meet after scoring 60 team points.
Waverly harrier Cale Kavan also medaled at the meet. He crossed the finish line in 11th place with a time of 18:42.
“He ran a great race keeping himself within medal range the entire race,” added Reeder.
Other Waverly varsity runners included Jarrett Ballinger (21st, 19:24), Kolton Jueneman (28th, 19:57) and Daniel Kasparek (33rd, 20:08).
The girls team finished seventh at the meet and was led by freshman Millie Waldo, a transfer from Lincoln Lutheran.
Waldo crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 21:44.
“She ran an impressive race placing herself in the top 15 early on the race and gradually making her way to the front pack,” added Reeder.
Other Waverly runners who counted to the team total included Leah Rasmussen (28th, 23:53), Ellie Bentjen (40th, 25:01), Alayna Landis (44th, 25:17) and Chloe Waldo (49th, 25:41).