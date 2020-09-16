Raymond Central remains undefeated

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Mustang football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 50-7 victory over Schuyler on Homecoming Night at Raymond Central High School.
The Mustangs led 34-0 and 50-7 before the Warriors were able to score late in the game.
The Mustang offense gained 379 yards and the defense limited the Schuyler offense to just 16 total yards.
Junior quarterback Conner Kreikemeier rushed for 99 yards and four touchdowns (three in the first quarter) and passed for 122 yards and a score on 8-of-15 through the air.
For the third straight game, Kreikemeier connected with speedy receiver Travis Nelson on a long pass play. The duo teamed up for a 57 yard scoring play early in the second quarter, giving the home team a 27-0 lead.
Sophomore Mason Kreikemeier, sophomore Rylan Stover added rushing touchdowns against Schuyler.
Mason Kreikemeier added 64 yards on 12 carries and Stover and freshman Kyle Peterson combined to rush for 65 yards on 14 carries.
Colby Den Hartog led the Mustangs with eight tackles and added two sacks.
Linebacker Michael Potter also finished with eight stops. Peterson and Mason Kreikemeier added five tackles apiece.
Senior Lucas Buresh intercepted a pass.
The Mustangs will look to stay unbeaten on Friday when they travel to Fort Calhoun to take on the Pioneers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!