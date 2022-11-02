Mustangs take rated Clippers to four sets

MALCOLM – The Raymond Central volleyball team took part in the C1-6 Subdistrict Tournament on Oct. 24. As the fourth seed, the Mustangs got a tough draw taking on the top-seeded and Class C-1 No.3 Malcolm.

Despite being heavy underdogs, Raymond Central played the Clippers to four sets in an 11-25, 17-25, 25-23 and 7-25 loss.

The Mustangs finished the match with a -.026 hitting percentage and 20 kills. This was compared to a .246 hitting percentage for Malcolm with 56 kills piled up.

In the ace category, Raymond Central ended up with six to go along with two blocks.

Quincy Cotter amassed 10 kills, five digs and one ace to lead the Mustangs. Finishing with seven kills, two blocks and four digs was Madelyn Lubischer and Madison Parham picked up three kills and four digs.

Registering nine assists, 18 digs and one ace was Savannah Masek and Brooklyn Maxson earned four assists, six digs and two aces.

With the loss to the Clippers, Raymond Central ends the season with a record of 13-14.

According to Head Coach Kelly Tvrdy, the Mustangs faced different struggles throughout the year, but always found a way to adapt to them. They look to build off this season’s success heading into 2023 with the entire starting roster returning except for Parham due to graduation.

“I thought the girls worked hard throughout the season,” Tvrdy said. “We faced our fair share of injuries and obstacles, but the girls responded well to adapting to those things and were versatile. It’s not the end that we had hoped for our season, but overall the girls came in each day ready to work and got better. As I coach, that’s what I look for and ask myself each day. Did we get better? I think that answer throughout the season was yes.”