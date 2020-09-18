Mustangs run at Lake Wanahoo

WAHOO – The Raymond Central cross country teams traveled to Wahoo to take part in the annual Wahoo Warrior Invitational on Sept. 10.
This year the meet was held on a cool and cloudy afternoon at Lake Wanahoo for the first time.
The girls team was led by a medal-winning performance from freshman Sophia Schultz. Schultz crossed the finish line in 15th place with a time of 22:20 while leading the girls team in Wahoo.
Other varsity finishers included senior Faith Welton (31, 24:51) and sophomore Davianne Hoyt (57, 34:40).
The boys team ended up 13 at the meet after accumulating 290 team points.
The top finish was turned in by sophomore Cameron Schultz. Schultz crossed the finish line in 70th place with a time of 21:30.
Other Mustang finishers at the meet included senior Logan Parde (75, 21:57), sophomore Joey White (78, 26:02), senior Antonio Steele (79, 26:09) and freshman Ethan Norlen (80, 27:19).
